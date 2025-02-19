ICAI's Vision: Global Expansion and Ethical Conduct

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is striving to elevate the global presence of Indian chartered accountants. In a recent press conference, President Charanjot Singh Nanda called for government backing to help Indian CA firms excel internationally. He articulated plans to create more professional opportunities for members.

Since assuming the presidency on February 12, Nanda has highlighted the importance of ethics and maintaining a work-life balance for both members and students. To this end, ICAI plans to establish a dedicated committee to promote work-life equilibrium among its over four lakh members.

Nanda also voiced the institute's ambition to strengthen its relationship with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), despite existing discrepancies over auditing standards. He reiterated ICAI's commitment to a swift and effective disciplinary system to uphold justice and ethical conduct within the profession.

