Left Menu

ICAI's Vision: Global Expansion and Ethical Conduct

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda seeks government support to make Indian chartered accountants global leaders and to create new professional opportunities. Emphasizing work-life balance, ethics, and robust disciplinary mechanisms, ICAI aims to improve relations with the NFRA despite past differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:28 IST
ICAI's Vision: Global Expansion and Ethical Conduct
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is striving to elevate the global presence of Indian chartered accountants. In a recent press conference, President Charanjot Singh Nanda called for government backing to help Indian CA firms excel internationally. He articulated plans to create more professional opportunities for members.

Since assuming the presidency on February 12, Nanda has highlighted the importance of ethics and maintaining a work-life balance for both members and students. To this end, ICAI plans to establish a dedicated committee to promote work-life equilibrium among its over four lakh members.

Nanda also voiced the institute's ambition to strengthen its relationship with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), despite existing discrepancies over auditing standards. He reiterated ICAI's commitment to a swift and effective disciplinary system to uphold justice and ethical conduct within the profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025