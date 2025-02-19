BAE Systems Prepares for Expansion Amid Surge in Defence Demand

Britain's leading defence firm, BAE Systems, has announced readiness to expand in response to heightened defence demands, contingent on government assurances of long-term military budgets. The statement follows encouragements for increased military investments at a Munich summit, leading to a rally in European defence stocks.

BAE Chief Executive Charles Woodburn expressed confidence in overcoming expansion hurdles given clear government directives. The UK and NATO are expected to announce increased defence spending plans, aligning with a global trend since the 2022 Ukraine conflict.

The company's 2024 order book hits a record £77.8 billion, showcasing robust demand for combat vehicles and advanced military technology. Despite volatility in stock prices, BAE anticipates continued growth in revenue and earnings, with a strategic focus on enhancing European defence production capabilities.

