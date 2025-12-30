Record European Gains Amid Global Market Swings

European shares climbed to record highs on Tuesday, driven by strong year-end investor optimism contrasted by a quieter session in Asia. Silver and gold rebounded after experiencing significant drops, temporarily cooling the rally in precious metals.

Geopolitical tensions simmered as accusations from Russia towards Ukraine and potential strikes on Iran by President Trump added volatility to the markets. China conducted military exercises near Taiwan, amplifying regional anxieties.

While the U.S. dollar remains weak, currency markets are poised for further shifts based on Federal Reserve decisions and geopolitical shifts. Oil prices remained steady with slight variations, reflecting ongoing market uncertainties.

