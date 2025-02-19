Left Menu

Grain Scandal: Contaminated Wheat and Rice Found at FCI Aligarh

An official investigation discovered 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 5,000 metric tonnes of rice infested at the Aligarh FCI facility, unfit for consumption. Twenty employees face disciplinary action after contaminated grains were distributed to ration shops, sparking consumer complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:07 IST
  • India

In a startling turn of events, an official investigation has revealed that a staggering 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 5,000 metric tonnes of rice stored at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) facility in Aligarh are infested with weevils and unsafe for human consumption.

This food safety lapse came to light when it was discovered that contaminated grains were distributed to over 135 ration shops, causing an uproar among consumers who reported the deplorable quality. The Aligarh Chief Development Officer, P K Singh, confirmed these findings following a probe by four district officials.

As a result, 20 staff members have been served show-cause notices and have three days to respond. The contaminated grains, originally procured from Haryana and Punjab, have added complexity to the issue, prompting concerns over supply chain integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

