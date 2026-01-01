Steel Prices Plunge Despite Robust Demand: Tata Steel CEO

Steel prices in India reached their lowest point in five years during 2025, as confirmed by Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, despite strong domestic demand. The year saw challenges from global trade disruptions and protectionist measures by various countries, significantly impacting international steel trade.

Narendran noted that while Tata Steel's domestic operations weren't greatly affected, its European counterparts suffered from export duties. He attributed a significant increase in Chinese steel exports to a slowdown in China's construction sector, further complicating global market conditions for Indian steel producers.

Despite these challenges, Tata Steel's financial performance improved, thanks to collaborative efforts by management and union leaders. The company focuses on value-added product facilities and plant capacity expansions, with plans to enhance capabilities at its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants, while India continues to be a fast-growing steel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)