Left Menu

Steel Prices Plunge Despite Robust Demand: Tata Steel CEO

In 2025, despite strong domestic demand, steel prices in India hit a five-year low. Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran highlighted challenges from global trade disruptions and protectionism, while Tata Steel's Europe operations faced export duties. The firm sees expansion and productivity boosts as key strategies moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:00 IST
Steel Prices Plunge Despite Robust Demand: Tata Steel CEO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Steel prices in India reached their lowest point in five years during 2025, as confirmed by Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, despite strong domestic demand. The year saw challenges from global trade disruptions and protectionist measures by various countries, significantly impacting international steel trade.

Narendran noted that while Tata Steel's domestic operations weren't greatly affected, its European counterparts suffered from export duties. He attributed a significant increase in Chinese steel exports to a slowdown in China's construction sector, further complicating global market conditions for Indian steel producers.

Despite these challenges, Tata Steel's financial performance improved, thanks to collaborative efforts by management and union leaders. The company focuses on value-added product facilities and plant capacity expansions, with plans to enhance capabilities at its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants, while India continues to be a fast-growing steel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026