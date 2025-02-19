RSWM Limited's Green Innovations Shine at CITI Textile Sustainability Awards

RSWM Limited, the flagship entity of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, emerged as the 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the prestigious CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. This accolade, presented during Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi, underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices in the textile industry.

Focusing on advanced water management, RSWM has allocated Rs. 84 crore over the past three years to incorporate cutting-edge technologies across its facilities. These include Zero Liquid Discharge systems achieving 100% wastewater recycling, and advanced dyeing machines that slashed water use by 50%. Techniques such as counter-current washing and innovative moisture extraction further optimize water efficiency.

Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Limited, expressed gratitude for the award, emphasizing sustainability as a non-negotiable priority. RSWM's initiatives have not only conserved 233,500 KL of water annually but also positioned the company as a leader in producing eco-conscious, high-performance textiles, showcased impressively at the Bharat Tex 2025 exhibition.

