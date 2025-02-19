Left Menu

RSWM Limited's Green Innovations Shine at CITI Textile Sustainability Awards

RSWM Limited, a leading textile manufacturer, has been honored as 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. The company invested heavily in sustainable technologies, saving 233,500 KL of water annually, setting a benchmark for eco-friendly manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:53 IST
RSWM Limited's Green Innovations Shine at CITI Textile Sustainability Awards
Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Govt. of India and Rakesh Mehra, Chairman, CITI along with other key dignitaries presenting the award. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSWM Limited, the flagship entity of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, emerged as the 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the prestigious CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. This accolade, presented during Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi, underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices in the textile industry.

Focusing on advanced water management, RSWM has allocated Rs. 84 crore over the past three years to incorporate cutting-edge technologies across its facilities. These include Zero Liquid Discharge systems achieving 100% wastewater recycling, and advanced dyeing machines that slashed water use by 50%. Techniques such as counter-current washing and innovative moisture extraction further optimize water efficiency.

Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Limited, expressed gratitude for the award, emphasizing sustainability as a non-negotiable priority. RSWM's initiatives have not only conserved 233,500 KL of water annually but also positioned the company as a leader in producing eco-conscious, high-performance textiles, showcased impressively at the Bharat Tex 2025 exhibition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025