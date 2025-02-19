Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence: India's Path Forward

The latest RBI bulletin indicates a rising momentum in India's economic activities, primarily driven by robust rural demand and governmental fiscal policies. Key indicators such as vehicle sales and GST E-way bills reflect this positive trend.

However, the economic landscape faces challenges from a strong US dollar, leading to potential capital outflows and emphasizing vulnerabilities in emerging markets. Despite these concerns, economic activity in India is anticipated to remain steady.

The Union Budget balances fiscal consolidation with growth strategies, ensuring support for sectors like agriculture and exports. Additionally, recent measures including a repo rate cut by the MPC are expected to enhance domestic demand.

