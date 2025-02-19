Left Menu

Airlines Navigate Ceasefire: Flights Resume After Israel-Hamas Agreement

Global airlines are beginning to resume flights to and from the Middle East following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January. Several carriers, such as Air France and Air India, have announced resumption dates, while some airlines like KLM continue to suspend services to Tel Aviv and other destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas earlier this January, global airlines are gradually resuming flight operations to and from the Middle East, marking an optimistic step towards normalcy.

Notable airlines such as Air France and Air India have already announced resumption dates for services to destinations like Tel Aviv. Air France began flights between Paris and Tel Aviv from January 25, while Air India plans to restart its operations to Tel Aviv from March 2. Similarly, other carriers such as Emirates and Delta Air Lines are also confirming their resumed schedules.

However, certain airlines, including KLM and Virgin Atlantic, have not slated a return date for service to Tel Aviv, opting to keep suspensions in place. This varied response from airlines indicates ongoing caution and a gradual approach in reinstating flight schedules across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

