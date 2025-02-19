Airlines Navigate Ceasefire: Flights Resume After Israel-Hamas Agreement

Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas earlier this January, global airlines are gradually resuming flight operations to and from the Middle East, marking an optimistic step towards normalcy.

Notable airlines such as Air France and Air India have already announced resumption dates for services to destinations like Tel Aviv. Air France began flights between Paris and Tel Aviv from January 25, while Air India plans to restart its operations to Tel Aviv from March 2. Similarly, other carriers such as Emirates and Delta Air Lines are also confirming their resumed schedules.

However, certain airlines, including KLM and Virgin Atlantic, have not slated a return date for service to Tel Aviv, opting to keep suspensions in place. This varied response from airlines indicates ongoing caution and a gradual approach in reinstating flight schedules across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)