Maharashtra Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Vehicle Plates

Maharashtra's Transport Commissioner's Office has launched a state-wide crackdown on vehicles lacking High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and those displaying fancy number plates, officials reported on Wednesday.

All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to embark on a month-long special drive starting February 18 in line with a recent directive.

Vehicles first registered after April 1, 2019, and still without the mandatory HSRP, will face a Rs 1,000 fine under section 190(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to RTO officials.

Similarly, vehicles with fancy number plates that contravene Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, will be penalized. Despite the strict rules, a retired transport official pointed out discrepancies in the application of penalties against these violations.

The ongoing drive was curiously initiated a day before authorities extended the deadline for HSRP compliance from March 31 to April 30, 2025, for older vehicles, emphasizing the need for adherence.

The Transport Commissioner's Office has engaged three agencies for HSRP installations, requiring vehicle owners to pay between Rs 531 and Rs 879, covering installation costs and GST.

(With inputs from agencies.)