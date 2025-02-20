Tragic Midair Collision Over Arizona Skies

A tragic airplane incident unfolded in southern Arizona when two small planes collided midair, resulting in at least one fatality. The crash occurred near a small airport on Tucson's outskirts and prompted an immediate response.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the collision to determine its cause. Local authorities, including the Marana Police Department, have confirmed the death of one individual in the incident.

Details surrounding how the collision occurred remain unclear, but federal and local bodies are working collaboratively to gather more information about this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)