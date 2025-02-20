Stocks Teeter Amid Fed Insights and Tariff Turmoil

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks wavered between slight gains and losses in response to the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes and recent tariff announcements by President Trump. The minutes highlighted policymakers' concerns about inflation and potential impacts of Trump's proposed tariffs, leading to the decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Despite high market valuations and uncertainty about global trade, the S&P 500 inched higher, nearing a second consecutive record closing high, while the Nasdaq and Dow remained fairly stable. According to Sam Stovall from CFRA Research, the market's resilience in the face of such challenges is notable.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a 25% tariff on autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals has fueled fears of a global trade war. Housing starts plummeted by 9.8% in January due to soft demand and high mortgage rates. Healthcare stocks saw the largest gains in the S&P 500, whereas the materials sector experienced the biggest drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)