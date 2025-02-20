Left Menu

Stocks Teeter Amid Fed Insights and Tariff Turmoil

U.S. stocks experienced volatility as investors considered the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes and President Trump's latest tariff proposals. The S&P 500 saw modest gains, while Nasdaq and Dow remained mostly stable. Policymakers expressed concerns about inflation and the implications of tariff policies on economic growth, maintaining interest rates unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:14 IST
Stocks Teeter Amid Fed Insights and Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks wavered between slight gains and losses in response to the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes and recent tariff announcements by President Trump. The minutes highlighted policymakers' concerns about inflation and potential impacts of Trump's proposed tariffs, leading to the decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Despite high market valuations and uncertainty about global trade, the S&P 500 inched higher, nearing a second consecutive record closing high, while the Nasdaq and Dow remained fairly stable. According to Sam Stovall from CFRA Research, the market's resilience in the face of such challenges is notable.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a 25% tariff on autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals has fueled fears of a global trade war. Housing starts plummeted by 9.8% in January due to soft demand and high mortgage rates. Healthcare stocks saw the largest gains in the S&P 500, whereas the materials sector experienced the biggest drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025