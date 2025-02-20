Left Menu

Federal Reserve Cautious Amid Trump's Economic Policies

The Federal Reserve is cautious about inflation and interest rates following President Trump's policy proposals. Concerns arise over import tariffs and geopolitical influences on supply chains. Fed officials are hesitant to cut rates until inflation better aligns with their targets amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve expressed concern over potential inflation hikes linked to President Trump's initial policy plans, including import tariffs. During a meeting shortly after Trump's inauguration, Fed participants highlighted risks to the inflation outlook rather than the job market, according to meeting minutes released recently.

Fed officials noted an uptick in some inflation expectations and discussed the complexity of factors such as consumer response to price hikes and potential deregulation benefits. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized the challenge these issues present, decreasing the Fed's confidence in future economic forecasts.

With inflation stalled, Fed policymakers agreed to maintain interest rates steady until they clearly projected a reliable decline toward the 2% target. The minutes underscored that further interest rate cuts were unlikely soon, reflecting Trump's uncertain policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

