Federal Reserve Cautious Amid Trump's Economic Policies

The Federal Reserve expressed concern over potential inflation hikes linked to President Trump's initial policy plans, including import tariffs. During a meeting shortly after Trump's inauguration, Fed participants highlighted risks to the inflation outlook rather than the job market, according to meeting minutes released recently.

Fed officials noted an uptick in some inflation expectations and discussed the complexity of factors such as consumer response to price hikes and potential deregulation benefits. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized the challenge these issues present, decreasing the Fed's confidence in future economic forecasts.

With inflation stalled, Fed policymakers agreed to maintain interest rates steady until they clearly projected a reliable decline toward the 2% target. The minutes underscored that further interest rate cuts were unlikely soon, reflecting Trump's uncertain policy impacts.

