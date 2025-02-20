Uttarakhand 2025 Budget: Innovation and Development at its Core
Uttarakhand's Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal revealed a Rs 1-lakh-crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing innovation, agriculture, and infrastructure. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded it as a milestone, underscoring its focus on sustainable, inclusive growth. Priorities include technology, accountability, and development of diverse sectors like energy and tourism.
Uttarakhand's Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal presented a monumental budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling over Rs 1-lakh-crore. The budget emphasizes key areas such as innovation, agriculture, and infrastructure development, marking a 13% increase from the previous fiscal year's allocation.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the budget as a testament to Prime Minister's vision of inclusive growth, citing it as a milestone in Uttarakhand's development trajectory. The proposed venture fund addresses diverse sectors like riverfront development, electric buses, and a new sports university.
The budget includes allocations for crucial infrastructure projects, health programs, and initiatives supporting women and youth. With an emphasis on sustainable and inclusive growth within the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' framework, the budget showcases Uttarakhand's commitment to progress.
