Uttarakhand 2025 Budget: Innovation and Development at its Core

Uttarakhand's Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal presented a monumental budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling over Rs 1-lakh-crore. The budget emphasizes key areas such as innovation, agriculture, and infrastructure development, marking a 13% increase from the previous fiscal year's allocation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the budget as a testament to Prime Minister's vision of inclusive growth, citing it as a milestone in Uttarakhand's development trajectory. The proposed venture fund addresses diverse sectors like riverfront development, electric buses, and a new sports university.

The budget includes allocations for crucial infrastructure projects, health programs, and initiatives supporting women and youth. With an emphasis on sustainable and inclusive growth within the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' framework, the budget showcases Uttarakhand's commitment to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)