Assam Cabinet Greenlights Massive Investment Ahead of Summit
The Assam Cabinet approved Rs 1.22 lakh crore in investment proposals before the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, emphasizing scrutiny of MoUs. Some Rs 45,000 crore proposals were rejected for insufficient grounds. The summit aims to attract domestic and international investors, featuring MoUs signed across districts.
In a significant move to boost regional economic growth, the Assam Cabinet has approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore. This nod comes as a precursor to the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit set to take place later this month.
During a post-cabinet press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the council of ministers meticulously examined the agreements before approval. Proposals totaling Rs 45,000 crore were dismissed due to lack of substance, prioritizing a rational approach to investment agreements.
The two-day summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to draw global business leaders and is poised to facilitate MoUs across the state, with a particular focus on district-level investments.
