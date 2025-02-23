Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. in Talks Over Critical Raw Materials Deal

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's chief of staff, announced ongoing negotiations with the United States regarding a deal on critical raw materials. He confirmed continued dialogue with no refusals, emphasizing a normal work process during a joint press conference with top Ukrainian officials.

In a significant development, Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced that negotiations with the United States over a critical raw materials deal are ongoing, with further talks scheduled for today.

Yermak, speaking at a joint press conference alongside other senior Ukrainian officials, emphasized the continuity of dialogue without any refusals from the American side. The discussions mark an essential step in Ukraine's pursuit of strategic partnerships with international allies.

The chief of staff reinforced the notion of a standard work process, illustrating Ukraine's commitment to fostering robust relationships in the realm of critical raw materials, which hold significant economic and strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

