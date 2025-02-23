Unexpected Detour: American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome

An American Airlines flight traveling from New York to New Delhi has been unexpectedly diverted to Rome, as confirmed by a flight tracking website.

The redirected flight, AAL292, left New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was originally set to reach its destination in Delhi but was rerouted to Italy's capital.

With landing anticipated soon in Rome, queries regarding the cause of the diversion remain unanswered as both American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration have yet to offer explanations.

(With inputs from agencies.)