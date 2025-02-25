Left Menu

Sailing Ahead: Boosting India's Ship-Building Sector

The Indian government is exploring methods to enhance its ship-building sector, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Addressing a conference, Goyal encouraged efforts to increase Indian-flagged vessels and improve the logistics ecosystem, highlighting India's strategic advantage in maritime trade amidst global challenges.

In a concerted effort to invigorate India's ship-building sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the government's focus on promoting this crucial industry on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 12th Biennial International Conference on Ports, Shipping & Logistics 2025, Goyal urged industry players to propose strategies for making India an attractive hub for vessel flagging.

Emphasizing the nation's maritime edge, the minister pointed out that India has doubled its port capacity in the past decade and noted the strategic significance of the country's extensive coastline for trade enhancement.

