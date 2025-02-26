Left Menu

Bus Strike in Mumbai: Commuters Stranded as BEST Workers Demand 'Equal Pay'

Contractual employees of private bus operators under BEST went on a one-day strike demanding 'equal work equal pay', disrupting 30% of bus services and causing inconvenience to commuters. Out of 1,969 buses, only 1,391 were operational as the administration struggled to maintain service amidst the protest.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, contractual employees working with private bus operators under the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiated a one-day strike due to a payment dispute, significantly affecting commuters across Mumbai. Officials reported that the bus services were disrupted with 30% of the fleet not being operational on the roads.

According to BEST's public relations officer, Sudas Samant, the strike among drivers and conductors stemmed from their demand for 'equal work equal pay.' As a result, thousands of passengers faced difficulties as the regular bus intervals were disrupted, resulting in fewer buses being available throughout the day.

The strike led to only 1,391 buses out of the stipulated 1,969 plying during the day. In an effort to mitigate the issue, the administration attempted to maximize bus operations using their own staff. Typically, BEST operates a fleet of over 2,800 buses, with a significant portion on wet-lease contracts, transporting approximately 32 lakh passengers throughout Mumbai and its neighboring areas.

