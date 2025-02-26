Left Menu

Assam's Leap into Semiconductor and Electronics Revolution

Assam is gearing up to establish a comprehensive semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota at Advantage Assam 2.0. With investment commitments surpassing Rs 2 lakh crore from major players like Adani and Reliance, the state aims to transform its manufacturing landscape within a decade.

Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam is taking bold strides towards establishing a comprehensive semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, according to Chief Secretary Ravi Kota. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Kota revealed plans to develop this ecosystem from design to finished products within the next five to ten years.

The state's robust vision for advancement was highlighted as Kota emphasized collaboration with investors, industry partners, and vendors, driven by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's foresight. The two-day summit created significant interest, with eager investors planning and signing numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

On the summit's opening day, investments reaching nearly Rs 2 lakh crore were attracted. Major commitments included Adani Group's Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructure sectors and Mukesh Ambani's over Rs 50,000 crore investment in the state. Furthermore, JSW Group announced expansion in Assam's cement and energy sectors, reinforcing economic growth commitments.

