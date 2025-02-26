Amitabh Kant Advocates for India’s Leadership in Clean-Tech Amid Global Trade Shifts

Former Niti Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted a unique opportunity for India on Wednesday, emphasizing that geopolitical instability has disrupted global trade. At the Centre for Science and Environment's annual Anil Agarwal Dialogue, Kant urged India to capitalize on this vacuum for clean-tech manufacturing and economic growth.

Expressing concern over weak municipal governance and pollution in Indian cities, Kant pointed to a failure not of finance, but of good governance. He criticized free electricity policies and advocated for market-based pricing of water and energy to ensure sustainability and efficiency, using Singapore's economic reform as an example.

Kant, alongside CSE's Sunita Narain and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, launched the State of Environment - 2025 report. While environmental activism is rising, challenges persist in governance, institutional strength, and comprehensive environmental management. Kant calls for robust reforms to propel India as a leader in sustainable industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)