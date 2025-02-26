EU-India Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges
Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, is set to visit India to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and clean energy. Joined by the EU College of Commissioners, she will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Modi, focusing on a new strategic agenda to bolster EU-India relations.
In an effort to boost ties, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is visiting India for discussions on trade, investment, and clean energy. The two-day visit comes amid concerns over global economic policies and aims to reinforce the relationship between the EU and India.
Von der Leyen's trip, accompanied by leaders from the EU member states, includes talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A key focus is a new strategic agenda designed to enhance cooperation in crucial areas, reflecting a mutual interest in mitigating risks associated with economic relations with China.
Aside from trade, discussions will touch on defence and security cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. The visit coincides with efforts to finalise a free trade agreement between India and the EU and follows the Ukraine war's anniversary, underpinning the importance of expanded geopolitical cooperation.
