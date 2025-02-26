Historic Minerals Pact: Ukraine and US Forge Strategic Partnership

President Donald Trump revealed plans for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House to finalize a significant minerals agreement. The treaty, poised for signing, seeks to cement a long-lasting partnership by granting the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

This initiative comes amid Trump's criticism of past US financial commitments to Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasizing the opportunity for Kyiv to financially reciprocate aid provided by the US under former President Joe Biden. The preliminary economic agreement has not yet secured any US security guarantees sought by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's visit aims to clarify American military support and discuss the broader implications of the deal. Meanwhile, Trump remained vague about future security commitments, highlighting an automatic US presence as a form of security itself. Ukraine faces challenges balancing economic interests and security assurances as strategic negotiations continue.

