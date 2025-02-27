Nvidia's Quarterly Report: A Test for AI Market Momentum

Nvidia's upcoming quarterly report is eagerly awaited on Wall Street, as investors look to gauge the demand for its advanced processors and the potential effects on the ongoing AI rally.

While previously part of the Magnificent Seven that saw exponential share growth post-ChatGPT, Nvidia faces newer challenges due to lower-cost AI models from China's DeepSeek, which dramatically affected its market valuation.

Despite past performance successes, the AI technology giant now must navigate a cautious market climate and prove its continued growth potential amidst high investor expectations.

