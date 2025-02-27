Left Menu

India's Largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal Launched at Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has launched India's largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal, significantly boosting the airport's cargo handling capabilities. The advanced facility features cutting-edge technology, supports sustainable operations, and strengthens BLR Airport's position as a leading hub for domestic cargo and regional trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:08 IST
India's Largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal Launched at Bengaluru Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has unveiled India's largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal. Developed in collaboration with Menzies Aviation, this state-of-the-art facility marks a key advancement in the airport's cargo handling infrastructure.

With a capacity of 245,000 square feet, the terminal positions BLR Airport as a leader in cargo operations, enhancing infrastructure to meet the domestic market's growing needs. The facility plays a significant role in connecting industries, boosting supply chains, and driving innovation towards sustainability in domestic cargo and trade.

Spanning over seven acres, the terminal has a peak handling capacity of 360,000 metric tons, with an expansion potential to 400,000 metric tons. It features advanced tech like real-time data capture, self-service kiosks, and specialised storage for perishables and valuable items, reinforcing BLR Airport's pivotal role in the air cargo industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025