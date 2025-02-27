India's Largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal Launched at Bengaluru Airport
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has launched India's largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal, significantly boosting the airport's cargo handling capabilities. The advanced facility features cutting-edge technology, supports sustainable operations, and strengthens BLR Airport's position as a leading hub for domestic cargo and regional trade.
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has unveiled India's largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal. Developed in collaboration with Menzies Aviation, this state-of-the-art facility marks a key advancement in the airport's cargo handling infrastructure.
With a capacity of 245,000 square feet, the terminal positions BLR Airport as a leader in cargo operations, enhancing infrastructure to meet the domestic market's growing needs. The facility plays a significant role in connecting industries, boosting supply chains, and driving innovation towards sustainability in domestic cargo and trade.
Spanning over seven acres, the terminal has a peak handling capacity of 360,000 metric tons, with an expansion potential to 400,000 metric tons. It features advanced tech like real-time data capture, self-service kiosks, and specialised storage for perishables and valuable items, reinforcing BLR Airport's pivotal role in the air cargo industry.
