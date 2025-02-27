Maharashtra Boosts Transport Security in Wake of Pune Incident
In response to a rape case in a parked bus in Pune, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik mandates a security review for all MSRTC bus facilities. Initiatives include hiring an IPS officer as CSVO, installing cameras and GPS in buses, and deploying more security guards, particularly women.
In light of a shocking rape inside a parked state transport bus in Pune, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered a comprehensive security audit for all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations and depots. This incident has stirred a significant response from authorities aiming to tighten security across the state.
The accused, a 37-year-old named Dattatray Ramdas Gade, remains at large, heightening urgency for improved safety measures. Sarnaik announced plans to fill the vacant Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CSVO) post with an IPS officer, and introduced several security directives, including additional patrols and female security personnel deployment.
Further, Sarnaik stressed integrating advanced technologies, like GPS and panic buttons, in buses, and pledged enhanced monitoring systems with CCTV cameras. The MSRTC is also investigating security neglect at the Swargate depot, promising stern action against any complicity in ensuring passenger safety remains uncompromised.
