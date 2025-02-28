Left Menu

Australia Challenges Thai Deportation of Uyghurs to China

Australia expresses strong disagreement with Thailand's forced deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China. Rights groups claim Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, a Muslim minority in Xinjiang. Though China justifies the move legally, international bodies and rights organizations criticize the action, fearing human rights violations.

Updated: 28-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:12 IST
  • Australia

Australia has voiced its strong opposition to Thailand's decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China, Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Friday.

Australia has taken a firm stance against this action, paralleling the condemnation from the United Nations and various international human rights organizations. These groups criticize the deportations amid accusations of widespread abuses by Beijing against the Uyghur minority.

The situation is further intensified by warnings from the United Nations' human rights experts, highlighting risks of torture and ill-treatment. Australia's government continues to express significant concerns over human rights conditions in Xinjiang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

