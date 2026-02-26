Gold Prices Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Softening

Gold prices saw an uptick on Thursday, driven by a softer dollar and heightened safe-haven demand amid uncertain U.S. tariff policies and discussions with Iran. Spot gold witnessed a 0.5% increase, reaching $5,195.99 per ounce, achieving its highest point in over three weeks on Tuesday.

Conversely, U.S. gold futures for April delivery experienced a 0.2% dip to $5,213.50. Strategic insight from Christopher Wong at OCBC notes this activity as a recalibration due to fresh tariff uncertainties, geopolitical issues, and a weakened dollar.

While the dollar's initial slump was buoyed by better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia, attention remains on upcoming U.S. tariff announcements and Federal Reserve policy pathways, further influenced by impending U.S.-Iran negotiations and predictions of Federal Reserve rate cuts.