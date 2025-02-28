Left Menu

Snowfall Causes Major Disruptions in Kashmir

Overnight snowfall in Kashmir resulted in major disruptions to rail, air, and road connectivity, with landslides and mudslides along the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Tourist resorts saw significant snow, while flight operations were delayed and train services disrupted. The weather is expected to improve by afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:25 IST
Snowfall Causes Major Disruptions in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy overnight snowfall disrupted transportation in Kashmir on Friday, severely affecting rail, air, and road connectivity, according to local officials.

Landslides and mudslides were reported along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the crucial link between the valley and the rest of the country, leading to its closure.

Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam received significant snowfall, while flight operations were delayed due to the weather. Train services were also impacted, although conditions were expected to improve by Friday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025