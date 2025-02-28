Snowfall Causes Major Disruptions in Kashmir

Heavy overnight snowfall disrupted transportation in Kashmir on Friday, severely affecting rail, air, and road connectivity, according to local officials.

Landslides and mudslides were reported along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the crucial link between the valley and the rest of the country, leading to its closure.

Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam received significant snowfall, while flight operations were delayed due to the weather. Train services were also impacted, although conditions were expected to improve by Friday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)