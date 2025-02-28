Left Menu

India-EU: Forging a Future-Ready Alliance

India and the EU aim to conclude a landmark free trade deal this year. Ursula von der Leyen highlights the need to elevate strategic ties to tackle global challenges. Cooperation in trade, technology, defence, and connectivity between the two regions could redefine 21st-century partnerships.

  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are striving to finalize a historic free trade agreement by the end of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. She emphasized the necessity for both regions to enhance their strategic ties to effectively address global geopolitical challenges.

During a keynote speech at a think-tank, von der Leyen introduced the potential for a 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India, akin to EU's existing agreements with Japan and South Korea. She criticized past collaborations as merely scratching the surface of potential and advocated for pragmatic and ambitious cooperation.

Amid tensions between the EU and the US over trade and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, von der Leyen insists on exploiting the opportunity to strengthen ties with India, highlighting New Delhi's role as a cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy. Moreover, an India-Middle East-Europe corridor could bolster connectivity, signifying a new era of partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

