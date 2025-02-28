Steady Gains in Key Infrastructure Sectors Despite Decline in Energy Production
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors grew by 4.6% in January, up from 4.2% the previous year. Despite declines in crude oil and natural gas, there were notable increases in coal, steel, and electricity production. Core sector growth was 4.4% for April-January, contributing significantly to the industrial production index.
The infrastructure sector demonstrated steady growth with an output increase of 4.6% in January, compared to 4.2% in the same month last year, according to recent government statistics.
Despite witnessing a downturn in crude oil and natural gas output, the sector overall exhibited resilience. Production of coal, steel, and electricity showed moderate increases, although less robust than the previous year.
In contrast, refinery products, fertilizers, and cement saw significant rises in production, making up for some declines. The eight core sectors play a crucial role, accounting for 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production, a key indicator of industrial growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
