Green Light for Vadhavan: Sand Reclamation License Boosts Port Project

Vadhavan Port Project Ltd has been granted a mining licence for offshore sand reclamation, advancing the development of a new port in Palghar district. This crucial step involves dredging 200 million cubic metres of sand, with IIT Madras confirming its suitability. The port promises to enhance India's maritime economy through sustainable practices.

The Vadhavan Port Project Ltd (VPPL) took a significant step forward when it received a mining licence for offshore sand reclamation, a key component of developing a new greenfield port in Palghar district.

This licence, issued by the mines ministry, facilitates the creation of 1,448 hectares of reclaimed land necessary for the port's construction. The process involves extracting 200 million cubic meters of sand from a site 60 km away, with IIT Madras endorsing its suitability.

The port is set to be India's largest in terms of capacity and will operate under a landlord model, with terminals developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). With minimal environmental impact and strategic connectivity, it aims to boost India's maritime economy under the Sagarmala initiative.

