Venomous Betrayal: Sons Orchestrate Father's Murder for Insurance Payout

A government school lab assistant's apparent snake bite death in Thiruvallur was uncovered as a planned murder by his sons and their friends aiming to claim Rs 3 crore insurance. Inconsistencies in their actions, like delayed medical aid and prompt insurance queries, raised police suspicions leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:16 IST
Venomous Betrayal: Sons Orchestrate Father's Murder for Insurance Payout
  India

In a twist of fate, a supposed snake bite death of a government school lab assistant in Thiruvallur has been revealed as a cold-blooded murder by his own sons and their friends. The motive? A hefty Rs 3 crore insurance payout, as disclosed by local authorities.

The tale unfolded when an untimely delay in seeking medical help for the victim, Ganesan, after an alleged snake bite triggered police suspicions. His sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan, failed to rush him to a nearby health center, opting instead to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance, said Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla.

Key documents scrutinized by a Special Investigation Team unveiled that Ganesan possessed multiple insurance policies. His sons' behavior, particularly their immediate contact with the insurance firm, fueled doubts that culminated in their confession and arrest. The plot had sinister echoes of a prior failed attempt and involved utilizing a deadly common krait snake to stage the death as accidental.

(With inputs from agencies.)

