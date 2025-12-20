Nature-Inspired Terminal at Guwahati Airport: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport's new terminal in Guwahati, marking it as the country's first nature-themed airport. Designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually, it aims to become a pivotal aviation hub in Northeast India.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd spearheaded the Rs 5,000-crore project, with Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to maintenance and overhaul facilities. The terminal reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, using sustainable materials like Bholuka and Apatani bamboo, and foxtail orchid motifs.

The design, inspired by local culture, includes smart passenger processing and enhanced connectivity features, aiming to transform Guwahati into a key gateway. The transition to the new terminal will begin with domestic operations in February, followed by international flights in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)