Nature-Inspired Terminal at Guwahati Airport: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
The newly inaugurated terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati sets a benchmark as India's first nature-themed airport. Designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, the terminal integrates local cultural motifs and sustainability into its architecture, fostering economic growth and enhanced connectivity in Northeast India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport's new terminal in Guwahati, marking it as the country's first nature-themed airport. Designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually, it aims to become a pivotal aviation hub in Northeast India.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd spearheaded the Rs 5,000-crore project, with Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to maintenance and overhaul facilities. The terminal reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, using sustainable materials like Bholuka and Apatani bamboo, and foxtail orchid motifs.
The design, inspired by local culture, includes smart passenger processing and enhanced connectivity features, aiming to transform Guwahati into a key gateway. The transition to the new terminal will begin with domestic operations in February, followed by international flights in March.

