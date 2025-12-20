Maharashtra Cracks Down on Misleading School Names

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to prevent schools from misleading the public with inappropriate names. Many schools use terms like 'international' or 'global' without meeting the necessary criteria, prompting action from the school education department.

On December 15, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued a circular addressing the misuse of such terminology. Schools must only adopt these terms if they have international branches or recognized affiliations like Cambridge or the International Baccalaureate.

This initiative follows a meeting on December 10, where officials analyzed the implications of deceptive school names. Schools will need to revise misleading names to accurately reflect their status and affiliations, ensuring clarity for parents, students, and society.

