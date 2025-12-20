Left Menu

Foggy Weather and Cold Wave Grip Northern India

Northern India is experiencing severe fog and cold wave conditions, affecting normal life and transportation. Regions like Kashmir anticipate snowfall as the 'Chillai-Kalan' period begins. Dense fog leads to visibility issues, disrupting flights and roads across several states, while temperatures plummet significantly affecting locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India is engulfed in severe fog and cold wave conditions, disrupting normal life across several regions. The national capital, Delhi, is particularly affected, with 129 flights canceled due to dense fog, according to officials.

Kashmir braces for the 'Chillai-Kalan' period, a harsh winter phase beginning December 21, expecting moderate to heavy snowfall in high altitudes. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana experience similar weather patterns, with temperatures dropping significantly. The IMD has issued alerts across various states, warning of low visibility and urging precautions.

In Uttar Pradesh, a red alert is in place for dense fog, likely to persist for another two days, as reported by the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. These harsh weather conditions are attributed to unfavorable meteorological phenomena, including a western disturbance and an anti-cyclone over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

