Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Cleared for Next Launch Despite Ongoing Investigation

The FAA has authorized the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch while probing the Flight 7 incident. The mission involves a Super Heavy booster return to the launch site and a Starship water landing. Earlier, Starship 7 disintegrated shortly post-launch, causing flight diversions over the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:23 IST
SpaceX Starship Cleared for Next Launch Despite Ongoing Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it has cleared SpaceX's Starship vehicle for flight operations, despite an ongoing investigation into the January 16 mishap of Starship Flight 7.

The FAA has issued a launch license for SpaceX's upcoming Starship Flight 8, allowing the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle to take off from Boca Chica, Texas.

The mission will involve a coordinated attempt to catch the returning Super Heavy booster rocket using the launch tower, and a planned water landing for the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean, west of Australia. The earlier Starship 7 launch ended prematurely when the vehicle broke apart minutes after liftoff, scattering debris over the northern Caribbean and disrupting flight routes for numerous airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025