Wall Street Rises Despite US-Ukraine Tensions; Tech Stocks Lead Gains
Wall Street closed on a positive note despite a tumultuous meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. This led to volatility in tech stocks with major gains in Nvidia and Tesla. Concerns over U.S. inflation and global tensions continue to affect investor sentiments.
Wall Street ended Friday on a high note after a tumultuous session marked by tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting concluded without a much-anticipated agreement on joint natural resource development, causing initial uncertainty in the market.
Tech stocks like Nvidia and Tesla propelled the S&P 500 to a 1.59% gain, despite Dell Technologies' and HP Inc's declines following poor forecasts. Investors were also grappling with concerns over persistent U.S. inflation and a slowing economy, which were further compounded by trade policies and geopolitical uncertainties.
Amid these challenges, the Federal Reserve's next move on monetary policy remains a central focus. Though traders expect a reduction in borrowing costs, the ongoing volatility underscores the need for cautious optimism as the market navigates complex economic conditions.
