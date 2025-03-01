Wall Street Rises Despite US-Ukraine Tensions; Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Wall Street ended Friday on a high note after a tumultuous session marked by tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting concluded without a much-anticipated agreement on joint natural resource development, causing initial uncertainty in the market.

Tech stocks like Nvidia and Tesla propelled the S&P 500 to a 1.59% gain, despite Dell Technologies' and HP Inc's declines following poor forecasts. Investors were also grappling with concerns over persistent U.S. inflation and a slowing economy, which were further compounded by trade policies and geopolitical uncertainties.

Amid these challenges, the Federal Reserve's next move on monetary policy remains a central focus. Though traders expect a reduction in borrowing costs, the ongoing volatility underscores the need for cautious optimism as the market navigates complex economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)