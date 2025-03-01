Toyota Kirloskar Motor's February Sales Surge by 13%

In a notable upswing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a substantial growth in its sales figures for February, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. The company successfully sold 28,414 units during the month, up from 25,220 units in February 2023.

The domestic market remained robust, with 26,414 units dispatched to dealers. Additionally, the company exported 2,000 units, highlighting its growing international presence.

A significant portion of this growth was driven by MPVs and SUVs, which accounted for 68% of total sales. Key models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Fortuner were central to this success, according to Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

(With inputs from agencies.)