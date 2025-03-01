Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's February Sales Surge by 13%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 13% increase in sales for February, achieving 28,414 units. The growth was largely driven by strong demand for their MPVs and SUVs, which made up 68% of sales. Key models contributing to this success include the Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Fortuner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:18 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's February Sales Surge by 13%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable upswing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a substantial growth in its sales figures for February, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. The company successfully sold 28,414 units during the month, up from 25,220 units in February 2023.

The domestic market remained robust, with 26,414 units dispatched to dealers. Additionally, the company exported 2,000 units, highlighting its growing international presence.

A significant portion of this growth was driven by MPVs and SUVs, which accounted for 68% of total sales. Key models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Fortuner were central to this success, according to Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025