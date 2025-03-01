Left Menu

GEM Awards 2025: A Celebration of Indian Gaming and Esports Pioneers

The GEM Awards 2025, hosted by AnimationXpress in association with Anime Times, honored India's gaming, esports, and metaverse trailblazers. Hosted in Bengaluru, the event celebrated achievements in the industry, highlighting Tamil Nadu's contributions and Rajan Navani's visionary leadership. Winners included top games, esports teams, and influential personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST
GEM Awards 2025: A Celebration of Indian Gaming and Esports Pioneers
AnimationXpress' Gaming & Esports Awards 2025: Here's a full list of winners. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, March 1: The GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards 2025, hosted by AnimationXpress in association with Anime Times, concluded with much fanfare in Bengaluru. This prestigious event celebrated the achievements of trailblazers in gaming, esports, and metaverse industries, bringing together key players for a memorable evening.

The third edition of the GEM Awards was held on February 28, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, as part of India's premier animation, VFX, and gaming conference - Bengaluru GAFX. Supported by the Government of Karnataka, the ceremony partnered with Xbox and CyberPowerPC. AnimationXpress COO Neha Mehta lauded the outstanding contributions of game developers, esports teams, and metaverse entities for their innovation and dedication to excellence.

Special awards acknowledged state and individual contributions. Tamil Nadu was awarded for its progressive efforts in promoting esports, and Rajan Navani of JetSynthesys was recognized for his transformative leadership within the gaming and esports industry. GEM Awards highlighted a promising future for India's gaming sector, showcasing dynamic talent and groundbreaking contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025