GEM Awards 2025: A Celebration of Indian Gaming and Esports Pioneers
The GEM Awards 2025, hosted by AnimationXpress in association with Anime Times, honored India's gaming, esports, and metaverse trailblazers. Hosted in Bengaluru, the event celebrated achievements in the industry, highlighting Tamil Nadu's contributions and Rajan Navani's visionary leadership. Winners included top games, esports teams, and influential personalities.
- Country:
- India
Bangalore, March 1: The GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards 2025, hosted by AnimationXpress in association with Anime Times, concluded with much fanfare in Bengaluru. This prestigious event celebrated the achievements of trailblazers in gaming, esports, and metaverse industries, bringing together key players for a memorable evening.
The third edition of the GEM Awards was held on February 28, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, as part of India's premier animation, VFX, and gaming conference - Bengaluru GAFX. Supported by the Government of Karnataka, the ceremony partnered with Xbox and CyberPowerPC. AnimationXpress COO Neha Mehta lauded the outstanding contributions of game developers, esports teams, and metaverse entities for their innovation and dedication to excellence.
Special awards acknowledged state and individual contributions. Tamil Nadu was awarded for its progressive efforts in promoting esports, and Rajan Navani of JetSynthesys was recognized for his transformative leadership within the gaming and esports industry. GEM Awards highlighted a promising future for India's gaming sector, showcasing dynamic talent and groundbreaking contributions.
