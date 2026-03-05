Urgent Call for Police Presence to Tackle Caste Violence in Tamil Nadu

In a decisive move, Thol Thirumavalavan, founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), called for the urgent establishment of a police station in Nanguneri, located within Tirunelveli district, to combat recurring caste-related violence. This demand follows a horrifying double murder that rocked the area recently.

During a press meeting, Chidambaram's Member of Parliament emphasized the need for a dedicated station to safeguard marginalized communities. The proposal underlines a demand from locals, grappling with decades-long problems, for a permanent, round-the-clock law enforcement presence.

Thirumavalavan, citing the latest attacks' suspects, some with past records from a 2023 school incident, insisted that an ever-ready police station would deter future crimes and restore public trust in law enforcement, urging the state to enhance local security infrastructure.