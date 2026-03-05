Left Menu

Urgent Call for Police Presence to Tackle Caste Violence in Tamil Nadu

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK founder, demands an immediate police station setup in Nanguneri to address recurring caste violence, following a recent double murder. The station aims to ensure safety and act as a deterrent against anti-social elements, urging the state for proactive, permanent security solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:19 IST
In a decisive move, Thol Thirumavalavan, founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), called for the urgent establishment of a police station in Nanguneri, located within Tirunelveli district, to combat recurring caste-related violence. This demand follows a horrifying double murder that rocked the area recently.

During a press meeting, Chidambaram's Member of Parliament emphasized the need for a dedicated station to safeguard marginalized communities. The proposal underlines a demand from locals, grappling with decades-long problems, for a permanent, round-the-clock law enforcement presence.

Thirumavalavan, citing the latest attacks' suspects, some with past records from a 2023 school incident, insisted that an ever-ready police station would deter future crimes and restore public trust in law enforcement, urging the state to enhance local security infrastructure.

