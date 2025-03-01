Left Menu

Tata Motors Experiences Significant Sales Drop in February

Tata Motors reported an 8% decline in sales for February, with both domestic and international figures totaling 79,344 units. Domestic sales decreased by 9%, while passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, dropped by 9%. Commercial vehicle sales also saw a 7% reduction year-on-year.

01-03-2025
  India

In a significant trend for the Indian automobile industry, Tata Motors announced on Saturday an 8% decline in both domestic and international sales for February, totaling 79,344 units. This figure represents a noticeable drop from the same period last year, where the company sold 86,406 units.

The decrease in sales was reflected in the domestic market where Tata Motors witnessed a 9% slide, delivering 77,232 units as opposed to 84,834 units from the previous year. This decline was seen across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Passenger vehicle sales, including electric variants, fell by 9% to 46,811 units compared to 51,321 units a year earlier. In the commercial vehicle sector, sales reduced by 7%, amounting to 32,533 units, painting a challenging picture for Tata Motors amidst competitive market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

