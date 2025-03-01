EIB Grants €350M to INWIT to Expand Digital Connectivity and 5G Infrastructure in Italy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €350 million in funding to INWIT, Italy's leading tower operator, to advance digitalisation and expand mobile network coverage across the country. The investment aims to enhance connectivity, particularly in rural areas, and support the rollout of advanced telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G networks.

The agreement was officially signed today in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and INWIT General Manager Diego Galli. The funding will be used to develop and implement macro-grid telecommunications infrastructure, such as raw land and rooftop towers, to strengthen mobile network operators' services, including 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA) connections. Additionally, investments will be allocated to micro-grid infrastructure, which includes small cell solutions for outdoor environments and multi-operator Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) for indoor locations.

The initiative will significantly improve mobile connectivity in high-traffic locations such as hospitals, museums, shopping centers, metro lines, and motorway tunnels, ensuring seamless communication in both urban and remote areas.

EIB Reinforces Commitment to Digital Transformation

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti highlighted the strategic importance of the funding, stating, "This financing reaffirms the EIB’s dedication to supporting the development of digital infrastructure in Italy. By fostering technological progress and expanding high-speed connectivity, we are contributing to economic growth and digital innovation. This agreement strengthens our longstanding partnership with INWIT, underlining our role in advancing telecommunications across Italy."

INWIT Strengthens Its Investment in Shared Infrastructure INWIT General Manager Diego Galli emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying, "This partnership represents a strong endorsement of our business model and investment strategy. By enhancing digital and shared infrastructure, we are driving efficiency and improving connectivity across the value chain for the benefit of our customers. This agreement further cements the well-established and productive cooperation between INWIT and the EIB."

The funding aligns with the European Union's broader goals of accelerating digital transformation and ensuring inclusive connectivity, bridging the digital divide in underserved regions. With this investment, INWIT is set to play a pivotal role in Italy’s telecommunications landscape, fostering innovation and economic resilience.