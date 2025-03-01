Omega Speedmaster: The Journey from NASA's Choice to MOONSWATCH 1965 Tribute

In 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster became the only watch to win NASA's tough selection, a decision made on March 1, marking the watch as the preferred choice for American manned space missions.

NASA opened a formal tender process that required watches to undergo 11 stringent trials for flight qualification. Of the finalists, which included a model from Longines, only the OMEGA Speedmaster emerged victorious, earning its prestigious spot on Gemini IV just three months later.

Decades later, OMEGA honors this historical achievement with the release of the MOONSWATCH 1965. The new model highlights its roots through design nods to the original Speedmaster, including two counters uniquely displaying the numbers '19' and '65', a feature enhanced by its patent Bioceramic case.

