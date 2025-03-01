Left Menu

Omega Speedmaster: The Journey from NASA's Choice to MOONSWATCH 1965 Tribute

Commemorating the 60th anniversary of NASA's approval, OMEGA unveils the MOONSWATCH 1965. This tribute to the historic Speedmaster features vintage design elements and modern innovations, such as the unique chronograph counters reading '1965'. Available globally, it marks a milestone in the OMEGA X SWATCH collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:30 IST
Omega Speedmaster: The Journey from NASA's Choice to MOONSWATCH 1965 Tribute
MOONSWATCH 1965. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster became the only watch to win NASA's tough selection, a decision made on March 1, marking the watch as the preferred choice for American manned space missions.

NASA opened a formal tender process that required watches to undergo 11 stringent trials for flight qualification. Of the finalists, which included a model from Longines, only the OMEGA Speedmaster emerged victorious, earning its prestigious spot on Gemini IV just three months later.

Decades later, OMEGA honors this historical achievement with the release of the MOONSWATCH 1965. The new model highlights its roots through design nods to the original Speedmaster, including two counters uniquely displaying the numbers '19' and '65', a feature enhanced by its patent Bioceramic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025