Omega Speedmaster: The Journey from NASA's Choice to MOONSWATCH 1965 Tribute
Commemorating the 60th anniversary of NASA's approval, OMEGA unveils the MOONSWATCH 1965. This tribute to the historic Speedmaster features vintage design elements and modern innovations, such as the unique chronograph counters reading '1965'. Available globally, it marks a milestone in the OMEGA X SWATCH collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster became the only watch to win NASA's tough selection, a decision made on March 1, marking the watch as the preferred choice for American manned space missions.
NASA opened a formal tender process that required watches to undergo 11 stringent trials for flight qualification. Of the finalists, which included a model from Longines, only the OMEGA Speedmaster emerged victorious, earning its prestigious spot on Gemini IV just three months later.
Decades later, OMEGA honors this historical achievement with the release of the MOONSWATCH 1965. The new model highlights its roots through design nods to the original Speedmaster, including two counters uniquely displaying the numbers '19' and '65', a feature enhanced by its patent Bioceramic case.
(With inputs from agencies.)