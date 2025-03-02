Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

The latest move by President Donald Trump could see the imposition of additional tariffs on imported lumber, including Canadian softwood. This step builds on existing tariffs and coincides with impending duties on Canadian and Mexican goods.

Trump's directive to commence a national security investigation into lumber imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act underscores his continuing agenda to protect domestic industries. The investigation includes furniture made from U.S. lumber that is re-imported, with results expected in 270 days.

In a tactical decision, the White House aims to increase the U.S. lumber supply by simplifying harvesting permits and expediting approvals for forestry projects. The administration argues that over-reliance on foreign lumber is a potential economic and security risk, warranting this trade probe.

