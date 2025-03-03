Left Menu

Kerala's Proposed Brewery: A Debate on Water Utilization and Economic Gains

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh assured the assembly that the proposed brewery unit in Palakkad won't cause water scarcity, emphasizing that no groundwater will be used. The project promises substantial economic gains, including over Rs 100 crore in GST revenue. Opponents raise concerns about water usage hypocrisy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government faced scrutiny in the assembly over a new brewery unit proposed in Palakkad. Concerns were raised about potential water shortages, but Excise Minister M B Rajesh assured that only 13.19% of Malampuzha dam's capacity is utilized, dismissing the scarcity fears.

Rajesh underlined that the project, implemented by Oasis Commercial Private Ltd., won't extract groundwater. Instead, it will receive water from KINFRA's 10-million-litre rainwater harvesting supply, following a 2015 agreement. The project is expected to generate over Rs 100 crore in GST revenue annually.

Controversy arose with criticism from figures like Ramesh Chennithala over shifting stances on water exploitation, linking it to tax benefits. Despite criticism, Rajesh maintained that the brewery's economic potential outweighs the concerns, as the state aims to boost local production and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

