Kerala's Proposed Brewery: A Debate on Water Utilization and Economic Gains

The Kerala government faced scrutiny in the assembly over a new brewery unit proposed in Palakkad. Concerns were raised about potential water shortages, but Excise Minister M B Rajesh assured that only 13.19% of Malampuzha dam's capacity is utilized, dismissing the scarcity fears.

Rajesh underlined that the project, implemented by Oasis Commercial Private Ltd., won't extract groundwater. Instead, it will receive water from KINFRA's 10-million-litre rainwater harvesting supply, following a 2015 agreement. The project is expected to generate over Rs 100 crore in GST revenue annually.

Controversy arose with criticism from figures like Ramesh Chennithala over shifting stances on water exploitation, linking it to tax benefits. Despite criticism, Rajesh maintained that the brewery's economic potential outweighs the concerns, as the state aims to boost local production and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)