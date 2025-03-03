Left Menu

Karnataka's Development Model: A Global Blueprint

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot highlights Karnataka's people-centric development model, which has garnered international attention. This model emphasizes economic, social, and cultural governance, with a focus on green energy and women empowerment. Global experts, including institutions like Oxford University, study this innovative approach, deemed a worldwide blueprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:11 IST
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has announced that Karnataka is pioneering a unique development model attracting global interest. This model is being scrutinized by economists and universities worldwide for its innovative, people-focused approach.

Speaking at the state legislature's joint session in Vidhana Soudha, Gehlot emphasized that this model prioritizes economic, social, and cultural governance while promoting green energy and women empowerment. Oxford University has praised it as a 'Blueprint for the World' in its Human Rights Hub blog.

The Governor defended the state's welfare programs, which some feared might hinder development. He assured that the government's achievements have proven these concerns unfounded, and the state's financial health remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

