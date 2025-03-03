Karnataka's Development Model: A Global Blueprint

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has announced that Karnataka is pioneering a unique development model attracting global interest. This model is being scrutinized by economists and universities worldwide for its innovative, people-focused approach.

Speaking at the state legislature's joint session in Vidhana Soudha, Gehlot emphasized that this model prioritizes economic, social, and cultural governance while promoting green energy and women empowerment. Oxford University has praised it as a 'Blueprint for the World' in its Human Rights Hub blog.

The Governor defended the state's welfare programs, which some feared might hinder development. He assured that the government's achievements have proven these concerns unfounded, and the state's financial health remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)