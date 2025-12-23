President Murmu Calls for People-Centric National Security at IB Centenary Lecture

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, addressed the IB Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, delivering a comprehensive and forward-looking address on the theme ‘People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat’. Her speech underscored the critical role of citizens and communities in strengthening India’s internal security architecture.

Highlighting the legacy of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the President said it is a matter of national pride that since Independence, the IB has played a stellar role in safeguarding the people of India and preserving the unity and integrity of the nation. She acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of intelligence and security agencies in addressing evolving threats.

The President emphasised that the theme of the lecture holds both immediate and long-term relevance for India. National security, she said, cannot be the sole responsibility of government agencies; it must be understood as a collective responsibility of every citizen. Alert and aware citizens can provide invaluable support to security forces by sharing timely inputs and cooperating with authorities. When citizens act together as organised communities, their collective strength can significantly enhance the effectiveness of national security initiatives.

Referring to the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution, the President noted that many of these duties relate directly to broader aspects of national security. She called upon students, teachers, media professionals, resident welfare associations, civil society organisations and other community groups to actively propagate awareness about these duties and their relevance in everyday life.

The President stressed that community participation is a cornerstone of people-centric national security, describing ‘Jan Bhagidari’ as its foundation. She pointed out that there are numerous instances where alert citizens have helped professional forces avert security crises. In a people-centric security framework, citizens should not remain passive observers but become active partners in ensuring the safety of their surroundings and the nation at large.

She also highlighted the importance of trust between citizens and security institutions. Civil police and internal security agencies, she said, must function with a strong spirit of public service. This service-oriented approach builds trust, which is essential for developing a national security strategy centred on community participation.

Addressing India’s security challenges, the President noted that the country continues to face multi-dimensional threats, including border tensions, terrorism, militancy, insurgency and communal radicalisation. She added that cybercrime has emerged as a major security concern in recent years. Emphasising the economic dimension of security, she stated that insecurity in any region impacts investment and growth across the country. Building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ is therefore essential for achieving a ‘Samriddh Bharat’.

The President observed that left-wing extremism is close to total eradication, attributing this achievement to sustained and intensive action by security forces and agencies. She noted that success was also driven by a holistic approach focused on winning the trust of local communities through socio-economic inclusion, particularly in tribal and remote areas, thereby preventing exploitation by extremist and insurgent groups.

On the challenges posed by social media, the President said that while digital platforms have transformed communication, they also pose serious risks through misinformation and disinformation. Protecting people from false narratives requires continuous and effective efforts. She called for the creation of responsible communities of social media users who actively promote fact-based narratives in the national interest.

The President further underlined that some of the most complex national security challenges today are non-traditional and digital in nature, often originating from cutting-edge technologies. She stressed the need to develop technologically competent communities to counter threats such as digital fraud, phishing and online abuse. Digital platforms, she said, can empower citizens to report cybercrimes and provide real-time data to authorities, enabling predictive policing and faster response mechanisms.

Concluding her address, the President said that placing citizen welfare and public participation at the heart of national security strategy can transform citizens into effective partners and sources of intelligence. She expressed confidence that this people-driven approach will help India address the complex security challenges of the 21st century and move rapidly towards building a vigilant, peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.