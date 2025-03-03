R500 Million Spaza Shop Support Fund to Boost Township Businesses

The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, has announced the establishment of a R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund aimed at enhancing the market competitiveness of township convenience shops, including spaza stores and food-handling outlets. The initiative is designed to help these small businesses compete more effectively with larger retailers.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, Minister Ndabeni stated that the fund will officially launch in the next two weeks, with an exact date to be announced soon. The financial backing for the initiative comprises R150 million from the Department of Small Business Development and R350 million from the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

Support for Registered Spaza Shops and Future Assistance

The announcement follows the 28 February deadline for spaza shops and food-handling businesses to register with their local municipalities. The Minister confirmed that businesses that met the registration deadline will receive direct support from the fund. However, she reassured unregistered businesses that they can still access financial assistance through other government programs, including support from the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and other development finance institutions (DFIs).

The Spaza Shop Support Fund is structured to achieve several key objectives:

Bulk Purchasing Power: Linking small businesses to buying groups to benefit from bulk discounts.

Linking small businesses to buying groups to benefit from bulk discounts. Business Development: Providing training and operational support to improve shop efficiency.

Providing training and operational support to improve shop efficiency. Market Competitiveness: Enhancing the ability of spaza shops and food outlets to compete with major retailers.

Government Outreach and Awareness Campaigns

Minister Ndabeni also announced a multi-disciplinary outreach program aimed at bringing government services closer to community businesses. This initiative will ensure that business owners receive essential information on the fund and other available support.

The awareness campaign, set to run from 3 March 2025 to 30 March 2025, will be rolled out across all 52 districts and metropolitan areas in South Africa. The campaign will extend beyond March, with district champions, SEDFA representatives, and business regulation officers leading workshops to educate business owners about available resources.

To further support this effort, the Department of Small Business Development has recruited 61 business regulation officers on six-month contracts. Each officer is assigned to a district or metro, responsible for conducting awareness campaigns, researching business needs, and geo-mapping spaza shops and food-handling facilities.

Regulatory Reforms and Red Tape Reduction

Acknowledging the challenges posed by excessive regulations, Minister Ndabeni emphasized that the government is working on streamlining business registration and licensing processes. As part of the Red Tape Reduction Program, the department is assisting municipalities in implementing E-registration systems. This digital initiative aims to simplify business licensing, reduce administrative burdens, and create a more business-friendly environment.

"Our amended National Business Licensing Bill, once approved and implemented, will provide clarity, consistency, and transparency in business licensing. This will enable businesses to thrive and contribute to the country's economic growth and development," Minister Ndabeni explained.

The Spaza Shop Support Fund marks a significant step in the government’s broader commitment to empowering small businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving economic development in South Africa’s townships. The initiative is expected to provide much-needed financial relief and strategic support to small retailers, ensuring their long-term sustainability in a highly competitive market.