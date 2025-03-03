Left Menu

India Charges Ahead with Green Hydrogen-Powered Pilot Projects

The Indian government unveiled five pilot projects to test hydrogen fuel-based vehicles, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. With participation from major companies, these projects involve 37 vehicles and aim to assess the viability of hydrogen technology. The mission supports India's clean energy transition and economic self-reliance.

  • India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced on Monday the launch of five pilot projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission to trial hydrogen fuel-based vehicles. A total of 37 vehicles, including buses and trucks, will be put through their paces across ten designated routes in the country.

Key industry players like TATA Motors, Reliance Industries, and others have been awarded these projects. The initiative includes hydrogen fuel cell-based and internal combustion engine vehicles, along with the establishment of hydrogen refuelling stations.

With Rs 208 crore allocated for these projects, they are poised to commence within 18-24 months. The mission, launched in January 2023, aims to decarbonise India's economy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, supporting India's broader clean energy and self-reliance goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

