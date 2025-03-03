Left Menu

WFP Closes Southern African Bureau Amid Funding Cuts

The United Nations' World Food Programme is closing its southern African bureau due to funding constraints. The agency, largely funded by the U.S., will consolidate operations in Nairobi. This move is part of a broader U.S. foreign aid reduction under President Trump's 'America First' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:47 IST
WFP Closes Southern African Bureau Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) announced its decision to close its southern African bureau due to funding constraints. The move comes as the agency faces a tighter budget with nearly half of its donations typically coming from the United States.

Under President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, U.S. foreign aid contracts are being significantly reduced. Regional spokesperson Tomson Phiri stated that WFP would consolidate its eastern and southern African operations, running them from Nairobi. He assured that this would not impact country-specific operations in Southern Africa, where millions rely on assistance due to drought conditions.

Phiri emphasized that the decision aims to optimize resources and stretch funding, though he did not confirm a direct link to the U.S. aid cuts. The Trump administration has announced cuts of over 90% to the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts, endangering programs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025