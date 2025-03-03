WFP Closes Southern African Bureau Amid Funding Cuts

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) announced its decision to close its southern African bureau due to funding constraints. The move comes as the agency faces a tighter budget with nearly half of its donations typically coming from the United States.

Under President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, U.S. foreign aid contracts are being significantly reduced. Regional spokesperson Tomson Phiri stated that WFP would consolidate its eastern and southern African operations, running them from Nairobi. He assured that this would not impact country-specific operations in Southern Africa, where millions rely on assistance due to drought conditions.

Phiri emphasized that the decision aims to optimize resources and stretch funding, though he did not confirm a direct link to the U.S. aid cuts. The Trump administration has announced cuts of over 90% to the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts, endangering programs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)